Vishal Dadlani shares his new track ‘Jugni’ is about living life to the fullest

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Vishal Dadlani has unveiled his latest track, "Jugni," which celebrates the essence of living life to the fullest.

Warner Music India’s much-anticipated folk music project, Maati (Season 1), takes another exciting step forward with the release of its fourth track, Jugni, a fusion of rock and bhangra anthem crooned by Dadlani.

The peppy foot-tapping number brings together three powerhouse artists—rock icon Vishal, lyricist Varun Grover, and composer Achint. The song combines the energy of rock & roll with the spirit of traditional Punjabi folk, creating an anthem that celebrates life, freedom, and boundless energy.

Talking about the song, Vishal Dadlani shares, “Loved the idea of doing a song about the spirit of life. Felt very rock & roll. Varun’s lyrics really resonated with me, and Achint’s music was carefree and fun. Big shoutout to Achint & Parth at Night Song Records for partnering with Warner Music India to do a fun project like this.”

Producer Achint adds, “Working on this song has been an absolute blast. It was actually quite a moment to have Vishal Dadlani, our Indian indie hero, be a part of this track. I go on about Varun Grover’s writing genius for days. Parth & I had an idea to make this track rock & roll, and everything around it really clicked with Varun’s writing and Vishal’s voice.”

Lyricist Varun Grover mentioned that he absolutely loves writing Punjabi lyrics, and what he found amazing about this composition was that it’s not a typical Punjabi pop tune, which made it an exciting challenge for him. He added, “Like a lot of my songs, I wrote this on a flight. Turbulence hit mid-flight, and I thought, ‘What if this is the last song I write?’ It celebrates a free spirit, haha.”

"Jugni" is the latest addition to Maati. The new song follows the release of "Bordoisila," which combines Assamese roots with a modern rock twist, the Tamil track "Style," radiating confidence and a carefree vibe, and "Bawla," a vibrant fusion of Rajasthani folk, disco, and funk.

