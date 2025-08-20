Villagers clash with steel plant officials and police in Bokaro, police officer injured

Bokaro, Aug 20 (IANS) Tension flared in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Wednesday as a long-brewing dispute over jobs in a private steel company erupted into violent clashes between villagers, police, and plant representatives.

The confrontation left Siyaljory police station in-charge Manish Kumar seriously injured with a head wound. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The unrest centres around Vedanta Electrosteel Company in Chandankiyari block, where villagers from nearby Chandaha, Siyaljory, Bhagabandh, and adjoining areas have been demanding priority in employment.

They allege that despite repeated assurances, the company has continued to recruit outsiders, leaving local youth jobless.

Agitating under the banner of the Jharkhand Shoshan Mukti Ulgulan Manch, hundreds of villagers gathered at Alkusha on Wednesday morning as part of a pre-announced protest. They blocked the main road, disrupting traffic for several hours.

Upon receiving information about the protest, the station in charge, Manish Kumar, arrived at the spot with a police contingent and urged the protesters to clear the blockade.

He assured them that talks would be held with the company management. However, the villagers insisted that officials from the plant be brought to the site to give written assurances.

The situation escalated when heated arguments led to scuffles. As the crowd swelled, police undertook a baton charge to disperse the agitators, triggering further clashes. In the melee, the station in charge was seriously injured.

Following the violence, the administration deployed additional police forces around the plant premises and nearby villages to prevent further escalation. Though the situation is currently under control, resentment simmers among the villagers.

This is not the first flashpoint between locals and the company. Earlier, villagers had protested for fair employment, adequate compensation for the displaced, and fulfilment of promises made at the time of land acquisition.

