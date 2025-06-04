Vikrant, Shanaya’s ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ poster is all about ‘two hearts, one love’

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) The makers of ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ on Tuesday shared the poster of Vikrant Massey and debutante Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’, which is brimming with the emotions of love and romance.

Zee Studios on Tuesday took to Instagram, where they shared the first poster of the film, which promises an “engaging narrative, emotional depth, and chemistry between the fresh pair”, going by a statement.

The poster showcases Vikrant and Shanaya lovingly holding on to each other as they sit on a carousel, which is a classic circular ride with animal figures that move up and down.

The debutante looks glamorous as she is dressed in a bright red crop top paired with a skirt with a thigh high slit. Vikrant looks dapper in a jacket and pants as they seem madly in love and engrossed in each other.

For the caption, Zee Studios wrote in the caption: “Two hearts. One love. And countless Gustaakhiyan. #Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Teaser out tomorrow! Come feel the love on 11th July in cinemas near you.”

Directed by Santosh Singh, “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” has music by Vishal Mishra.

The movie is based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story, "The Eyes Have It." While Shanaya will be seen in the role of a theater artist, Vikrant will play a blind musician in his next.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will release on July 11. The script for “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” has been penned by acclaimed writers Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla's Mini Films, the movie marks the production's second collaboration with Vikrant, after the "Forensic" remake.

Apart from "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan," Shanaya also has 'Tu Yaa Main' with Adarsh Gourav by Bejoy Nambiar. It has been produced by Colour Yellow, the banner behind films like "Tumbbad" and "Haseen Dillruba." It is set for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release.

It was announced on March 12 that Shanaya Kapoor has started shooting with Abhay Verma for Shujaat Saudagar’s new film in Goa.

Meanwhile, Vikrant will be working with filmmaker Siddharth Anand for an international production titled “White,” in which the actor will be playing spiritual leader and humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

