Vijayendra Kumeria, Shagun Sharma give insight into their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) As one of the most anticipated festivals Ganesh Chaturthi begins, television artists Vijayendra Kumeria and Shagun Sharma, celebrate the festival with immense devotion and love.

For the next 11 days, people will enthusiastically and vigorously celebrate the festivities.

Vijayendra, who is playing the character of Angad in the show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann', shared: "As I am shooting this year, I plan to visit my friends house, who have brought Bappa to their home, post my shoot. If time permits, I will also visit the pandals around to seek Bappa's blessings. If I get a day off, I would also love to visit Lalbaugcha Raja. I hope Bappa showers everyone with good health, prosperity, happiness, and success."

Shagun, who plays Kaashvi, in the show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' said: "Everybody eagerly anticipates welcoming the most endearing and adorable visitor, our favourite Bappa. I have always been a devotee of Ganpati, and I'll definitely visit pandals and friends' houses if time permits post-shoot. I hope Bappa showers everyone with love, success, and happiness. Let the drums roll and welcome our favourite bappa."

In the current track of 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'-- Sahiba has lost trust in Angad whereas Seerat is responsible for Sahiba and Angad’s drifting apart. Seerat is happy that Sahiba has left and wishes she never comes back. Seerat will also learn about Sahiba’s lover Mirza and is desperately wanting to catch them red handed to expose them before Angad. Due to which Seerat will go to see if Mirza is there.

On the other hand, in the current track of 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' -- Kashvi thinks Arjun will show the tattoo and thinks she has to make him take out his shirt. She takes the water in the glass and throws it on his tee shirt. She throws it again and again and says sorry to which Arjun says it is okay and Kashvi asks him to take out his tee shirt and pulls it, to look at the tattoo.

Kashvi asks why did he get K tattoo made, to which Arjun says K for Krishna, jai Kanhaiyya lal ki. Kashvi gets upset, and asks him to change his clothes, and gives her kurta to him in anger. He throws it on the bed.

The show airs on Star Plus.

