Vijayan addresses poll rally; remains mum on row over dealings of daughter's firm

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday addressed his first election rally in the state's Puthupally Assembly constituency where by-polls are scheduled to be held in September, but maintained silence over the allegations against his government over several issues including the row over dealings of his daughter's firm.

Instead, he spoke of the developmental activities undertaken by his government and also criticised the Central government.

There was an anticipation that Vijayan may break his silence and respond to the allegations floating around, especially those raised by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan who claimed that the firm owned by Veena Vijayan -- the CM's daughter -- was involved in questionable business dealings.

Instead, Vijayan addressing a well-attended election rally at Puthupally, the constituency which was represented by later former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for 53 years till he passed away on July 18, spoke only on the development initiatives undertaken by his government beginning from his first term in 2016, and the current term which began in 2021.

"Had the Left government not come in 2016 and 2021, Kerala would have badly missed the developments and the progress that has been made under us in the past seven years. When we came there was total despair and questions were asked, why is Kerala like this," Vijayan said.

"Just look what has happened starting 2016, Rs 5,600 crore was invested in developing the National Highway, when the state government put 25 per cent of the cost of land acquisition," said Vijayan.

Vijayan also criticised the BJP and the Congress, saying both parties were in a secret pact.

"Just see how the Centre is strangulating Kerala as we are going through difficult times on the financial front. All these years, the Congress party here has not spoken a word against the BJP. There is a secret pact between them," added Vijayan.

He urged the people to vote for their candidate Jaick C. Thomas, saying "it will speed up the development projects in the Puthupally constituency".

Earlier on Thursday, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Vijayan has not spoken for the past six months on issues which range from allegations involving his family particularly his daughter.

"We wish to hear what he has to say," Satheesan had said.

