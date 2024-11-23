Vijay to host farmers, landowners who provided venue for TVK’s first meet in TN

Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Tamil superstar-turned-politician, President of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, is hosting a lunch meeting on Saturday for farmers and landowners who provided land for the party’s first state conference held on October 27 in Vikkaravandi, Villupuram district.

Party sources told IANS that the special event will take place at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, near Chennai.

Farmers and landowners are making their way to Panaiyur to participate in the gathering, which has been organised to acknowledge their contributions.

On October 27, the maiden state conference of the TVK was conducted on around 170 acres of land in V. Salai area.

Agricultural fields were also utilised for the event, which drew tens of thousands of attendees.

The party had entered into an agreement with the farmers and landowners to restore the land for agricultural use after the event.

As a goodwill gesture, the TVK leadership recently distributed free cattle to farmers in the region, according to reports.

To further express appreciation and gratitude, Vijay has organised today’s special event for the landowners and farmers.

Preparations for the gathering are in full swing at the TVK headquarters.

It may be recalled that Tamil superstar Vijay drew a massive crowd, predominantly youth, at the first state conference and during the event, he strongly opposed communalism, advocated for abolishing NEET, emphasised women’s empowerment, and called for returning education to the State List.

Vijay stated that Dravidam and Tamil nationalism were like two eyes, though he did not explicitly define the terms.

Notably, neither of the two major Dravidian parties, the DMK or AIADMK, has positioned itself against Tamil nationalism.

Vijay also clarified that his organisation is not against believers, a stance widely accepted across political parties in Tamil Nadu.

Staying true to his promise of “dropping a bombshell,” Vijay made a groundbreaking proposal for sharing power, a demand the Dravidian majors have consistently refused to entertain.

This statement was perceived as a challenge to the ruling DMK, whose coalition partners, including the Congress and VCK, have shown interest in coalition governance.

Vijay also declared that his ideological adversary is the BJP, while his political adversary is the DMK.

While there were speculations about Vijay aligning with the AIADMK, the superstar later confirmed that his party would contest all 234 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

—IANS

aal/rad

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.