Vijay Deverakonda on Kumbh Mela: A journey to connect, pay respect to our epic origins and roots!

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who recently paid a visit along with his family members to the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj where he offered prayers, has called the sacred event, “a journey to connect, pay respect to our epic origins and roots!”

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Vijay Deverakonda, who had posted a series of pictures of his trip to the Mahakumbh, wrote about each of the pictures. “The 2025 Kumbhmela - A journey to connect, pay respect to our epic origins and roots. Making memories with my Indian boys. Saying prayers with mummy dearest. A trip to Kasi with this darling gang.”

The post was liked, among others, by actress Rashmika Mandanna.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda next has director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s gripping explosive entertainer 'Kingdom’. Interestingly, the film, the title teaser of which was released only recently, is to hit screens on May 30 this year.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, while sharing the link to the teasers on his social media pages had said, “This is “KINGDOM” Questions. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Destiny. May 30, 2025. In theaters WW #Kingdom #VD12.”

The film, which was tentatively being referred to as VD12 until now, has a tagline that reads, ‘From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.’

If one is to go by the teaser, the film promises some intense action and gives one the idea that the story will revolve around the struggle of a section of people.

Vijay Deverakonda, for his part, sports a six-pack and a really rugged look that is complete with cropped hair and a beard in this film.

The teaser also has a shot of the actor in what appears to be a prison.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, ‘Kingdom’ will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona will be in-charge of the costumes for this film, which will have its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.

The film, which is full of action sequences, will have three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satish –working on it.

