Video of woman sexually harassed in B’luru mall goes viral, police begin probe

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (IANS) The video of a young woman being sexually harassed by an elderly man at a mall in Bengaluru went viral on social media following which the police began a probe.

The video shows the accused man deliberately touching the back of the woman at the games zone in the crowded mall.

The video shows the man after the deliberate misbehaviour movingon to anotherplace. The victim had not protested after the misconduct.

The video was uploaded on an Instagram account and went viral on social media. The uploader had stated the incident had taken place at the famous Lulu Mall. “Recorded this incident today evening around 6.30 p.m. in Lulu Mall Funtura Bengaluru. This man in the video was doing such a thing to the random women and girls around here.

"First when I saw him in a very crowded area, I felt suspicious about him and followed him recording the video. Then I got this. Went to security and complained about this, then we came in search of him but we missed. So informed the mall management and security, they said they’ll try to find that person and take action. Shame on such people,” the whistleblower stated.

The jurisdictional Magadi Road police have taken the video and started the preliminary probe.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.