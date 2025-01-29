‘Victory of Congress policies’, says Kamal Nath after MP HC upholds 27 pc reservation for OBCs

Bhopal, Jan 29 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Wednesday that the High Court’s order to uphold the 27 per cent reservation for the OBC community is a 'victory of the Congress’s policies'.

“This is a victory of the Congress party’s policies. In March 2019, during my tenure as Chief Minister, I had given 27 per cent reservation to the OBC community in Madhya Pradesh,” said the former Chief Minister after the bench of Madhya Pradesh Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain rejected one of the petitions challenging 27 per cent reservation to OBCs.

The court observed that it was the circular which was challenged in the petition and not the Act. However, the bench has maintained the stay on reservation of 27 per cent which it had ordered in 2020.

As many as 76 petitions were filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court in opposition and support of 27 per cent reservation for OBC while challenging the implementation of the 87:13 formula for recruitment and appointments.

The High Court has posted the next hearing on February 28. A formal request was also made to withdraw two petitions (out of 76) filed by the general category, which was accepted by the division bench.

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that the BJP has always misled the people on the issue of OBC reservation, however, the High Court's order has once again paved the way for 27 per cent reservation (provision).

Several senior Congress leaders, including former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the party's state unit chief Jitu Patwari, have unanimously demanded a 27 per cent reservation quota for OBC in Madhya Pradesh.

“Kamal Nath-led Congress government made the provision for 27 per reservation for OBC, which was opposed by the BJP. However, the High Court order has cleared all the obstacles. Now the OBC community should be given the benefit of 27 per cent reservation,” said the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

