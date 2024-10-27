Victorious Choice’s successful debut in DGCL fuels vision for India to become premier golf destination

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Victorious Choice marked a significant milestone as it made its debut this season in the Delhi Golf Club League (DGCL). Known as one of the premier golf events, DGCL hosts 24 top-tier teams in an atmosphere filled with rich heritage and intense competition. The league showcases India's golf talent and fosters camaraderie among players and teams from across the country.

Dr Dimple Joshi, Director of Victorious Endeavours Pvt Ltd, representing Victorious Choice, expressed her thoughts on their debut in the league.

"We were the first timers here, and Delhi Golf Club is one of the prestigious golf clubs in India. It has 14 Arjuna Awardees to its credit, and it was a great experience to take part in the DGCL. We are going to do much better in the coming years," Dimple told IANS.

Entering as newcomers, Victorious Choice seized the opportunity to engage with top golfers and witness the sheer potential that Indian golf holds first hand.

Dimple also highlighted the vast potential for India to emerge as a sought-after destination for golf tourism. She said, "India has the potential to be one of the premier Golf tourist destinations, and I believe it should be promoted as such. It aligns with our government's sporting policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s philosophy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God)."

The conversation emphasised that promoting India as a golf destination not only caters to international tourism but also supports national development objectives. By leveraging India's diverse and scenic golf courses, India could carve a niche for itself on the international golfing map.

"Developing job opportunities and promoting Golf tourism in the country is the main focus of Victorious Endeavours,” she stated. Beyond generating employment, a robust golf tourism industry can drive infrastructural development and contribute to India's economic growth.

Golf’s rising cost in European countries has led many Western enthusiasts to explore Asian destinations, including India, for a more affordable yet luxurious golfing experience. "The cost of playing Golf in European countries is quite high, so the Westerners are looking at Asia as a potential golfing destination," Dimple explained.

Given India's rich culture, hospitality, and unique golfing landscape, it is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend.

Victorious Choice’s debut at the DGCL is just the beginning of a larger vision aimed at elevating Indian golf on a global stage. Through a blend of passion for the sport, dedication to national development, and commitment to expanding India’s tourism footprint, the team envisions a bright future for Indian golf and tourism, with DGCL providing a promising platform for these aspirations to flourish.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.