Varun, Mrunal, Pooja to shoot for two month in UK for ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde will head to the UK in May for a two-month shoot for their upcoming film “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”.

A source close to IANS shared: “Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde will leave in May for two months to UK for the shoot of their film… It’s a long schedule for their comedy ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’.”

The title “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has been taken from the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from the Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer “Biwi No.1”, which was released in 1999. Both the films are helmed by David Dhawan.

On March 22, Varun and Pooja had shared glimpses from their shoot schedule in Rishikesh.

In a collaborative post on Instagram, Varun and Pooja shared several pictures. A video showed the two actors performing Ganga aarti, another picture showed them watering a plant and a picture had Varun speaking on the mic.

“A great beginning to our schedule in Rishikesh… Blessed #HainJawaniTohIshqHonaHain,” they wrote as the caption.

While not much has been revealed about the story of the drama, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is believed to be inspired by the charm of classic 90s rom-coms.

The project has been produced by Ramesh Taurani. Aside from Varun and Pooja, the cast of the drama is also likely to include Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela. Varun started shooting for "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" in July last year.

Varun will soon be seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” along with Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, he also has Anurag Singh’s “Border 2” in the lineup. The war drama, inspired by the 1999 Kargil War, also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

“Border 2” is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

Meanwhile, Pooja has “Retro.” The romantic action film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It also stars Suriya.

Talking about Mrunal, she is waiting for the release of her upcoming action entertainer "Dacoit", where she has been paired opposite 'Major' actor Adivi Sesh.

In addition to "Dacoit", Mrunal has also been roped in as the leading lady for "Son of Sardaar 2". She also has a romantic film with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

