Varun Dhawan indulges in some fun banter with 'Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' co-star Pooja Hegde

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in David Dhawan's "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

Recently, Varun took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and dropped a fun video of his travel diaries with his co-star.

The clip shows Pooja frantically looking for her phone on the flight when Varun takes a jibe at her saying, "It's okay Pooja, get it together, you will survive, you'll survive Pooja."

He added, "Sit on your seat, wear your seatbelt".

Posting the video on her IG, Pooja reacted, "I forgive you for this coz you found my phone for me #mess."

Going by the reports, Varun and Pooja are headed to Rishikesh to film a sequence for their next.

It must be interesting to know that "Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai" was a hit song from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

While not much has been revealed about the story of the drama,

"Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is believed to be inspired by the charm of classic 90s rom-coms.

The project has been produced by Ramesh Taurani. Aside from Varun and Pooja, the cast of the drama is also likely to include Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela. Varun started shooting for "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" in July last year.

Over and above this, Varun will also star opposite Janhvi Kapoor in "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari".

Made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the drama was originally set to release on April 18, 2025. However, due to production delays, the film is now scheduled to release in September this year.

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" marks the second professional association of Varun and Janhvi after "Bawaal". Touted to be a rom-com, the drama is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

