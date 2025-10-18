Varun Dhawan grooves to ‘Perfect’ playing on radio, wishes Happy Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan’s “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” fever is still on as he grooved to the track ‘Perfect’ playing on radio and went on to wish everyone Happy Diwali.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun shared a video of him sitting in the car and singing “Perfect”, which was playing on the radio.

After singing a few lines, he said: “Back in the bay. Perfect is playing on the radio. Perfect time. Sunny Sanskari Happy Diwali (sic).”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. It stars Varun , Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi.

The film’s plot follows Ananya and Vikram, who are heartbroken after their partners abandon them. Sunny and Tulsi team up to crash the wedding of their exes.

The song has been performed by Guru Randhawa, as he brings his signature flair into the colourful world of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. The music and lyrics for the are by Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, and Rony Ajnali, and produced by Dilmaan.

On the acting front, Varun is all geared up for the release of his upcoming epic war drama “Border 2” starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty. The film is locked for a January 22, 2026 release.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta.

While ‘Border’ was based on the events of Battle of Longewala, ‘Border 2’ is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999. The conflict between the two countries was mostly limited. During early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

India responded by launching a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators.

The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film “Border”, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

It stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.