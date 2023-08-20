Uzbekistan launches helpline for aspiring Indian medical students

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) Uzbekistan's Health Ministry and Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA) launched toll free helpline number 18001232931 for Indian MBBS aspirants as per National Medical Commission (NMC).

They have also launched a website www.studyinuzbek.uz to help the aspirants. TMA South Asian Representative office has been organising seminars with the Uzbekistan delegation in major cities of India.

Fraudulent agents are giving wrong information and taking fake MBBS admissions by collecting large sums from innocent middle-class families against FMGL (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) regulations 2021 of NMC.

This problem caught the government's attention, which prompted a fresh alert from NMC.

Uzbek Health Ministry and TMA Indian Representative Divya Raj Reddy launched the toll-free helpline and official website to help students verify information, confirmation of admissions at par with NMC norms before studying abroad, bringing Uzbek medical education closer to India, this move was appreciated by the ambassadors of India and Uzbekistan.

Kholmatov, TMA Vice Dean, said their strategic partner Neo Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology provides Indian curriculum, textbooks, faculty, NEXT master classes, and allows 250 Indian students to study medicine in English medium at TMA for six years, including a one-year internship in over 2,000 teaching bedded clinics, hospitals which helped TMA's standardisation as per NMC norms.

With the toll-free number students get to know clear picture on TMA which bagged Higher Education's world ranking and 100-year-old institution having strategic associations with Universities of Oklahoma, US; Humboldt Germany; Westminster UK; Webster US; Daegu South Korea; NEO, GSL, AIG Hospitals, India, etc., which fosters PG opportunities and exchange programs for Indian students along with innovative VR & AR simulation labs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.