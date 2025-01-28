US aid suspension poses challenge to Mozambique's health sector: PM Levy

Maputo, Jan 28 (IANS) The potential suspension of financial aid from the US to Mozambique has raised concerns about its impact on critical sectors, particularly health, according to Mozambican Prime Minister Maria Benvinda Levy.

Speaking on Monday in Maputo, the country's capital, Levi emphasised the importance of the aid while expressing optimism about the government's ability to manage internally.

"If the suspension of external aid from the US is confirmed, the health sector will be one of the most affected," Levi told the press during an event in Maputo ahead of the official ceremony to appoint and swear in the new police chief, Joaquim Sive.

She noted that the government is prepared to tackle the challenge despite the significance of the support previously provided. "We have faced other worrying situations before and managed them successfully. I believe this time will be no different, as we will use our internal resources to navigate through."

Acknowledging that the US support has been crucial, particularly in the health sector, Levi said other areas, with less significant dependence on external aid, might also be impacted.

"We will have to redirect some of our resources to ensure these critical areas can continue their activities without disruption," she added.

The US Department of State has frozen nearly all foreign assistance worldwide effective immediately days after President Donald Trump issued a sweeping executive order on January 20 to put a hold on such assistance for 90 days.

In Mozambique, more than $400 million could be affected, which are earmarked annually for the health sector, including $250 million for the HIV program, according to a Sunday report by the local newspaper O Pais.

