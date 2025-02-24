Urvashi Rautela meets ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar: Look up to you with immense admiration

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela bumped into filmmaker Sukumar at the India Vs Pakistan match in Dubai. She congratulated the director and said that she looks up to you with immense admiration.

Urvashi, whose catchphrase “First ever Indian actress” has gone viral on social media, took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of shaking hands with Sukumar at the stadium. In the clip, the two are seen greeting each other, exchanging pleasantries and having a conversation.

The actress captioned the post: “Heartiest congratulations on all your incredible achievements, #Sukumar garu! Your brilliance and dedication inspire us all, and we truly look up to you with immense admiration."

Sukumar's other notable films include Arya 2, 100% Love, 1: Nenokkadine, Nannaku Prematho, Rangasthalam, Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Rangasthalam became the third highest-grossing Telugu film at the time, behind the Baahubali films.

Pushpa was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021, while Pushpa 2 went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Talking about Urvashi, Urvashi received an early birthday surprise in the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium. She received a red cherry birthday cake from the staff during the India vs Pakistan match.

"Thank you for birthday surprise", Urvashi, who will turn 31 on February 25, wrote as the caption on Instagram.

On the work front, her latest release is "Daaku Maharaaj". Made under the direction of Bobby Kolli, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as the lead, alongside, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in important roles.

The film tells the story of a daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a "king without a kingdom."

