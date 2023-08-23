‘Upload’ Season 3 to explore new character arcs, storylines while picking up threads of Season 2

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) For the fans of ‘Upload’, there is good news as those waiting for Season 3 of the sci-fi comedy series won’t have to wait long; it will premiere on October 20, 2023. The show has released its official first-look images for its new outing. The series will pick up the threads of Season 2 and will explore new character arcs and story lines.

Set in the not-too-distant future, ‘Upload’ imagines a world in which death isn't the end of consciousness. Instead, people can choose to "upload" themselves to a digital afterlife where they can continue living on, including maintaining contact with their loved ones and enjoying all the amenities the digital afterlife offers. Of course, the fee for that is exorbitantly high.

'Upload' Season 3 picks back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious Freeyond conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. In the midst of that, the question arises whether the two will ever have a normal life together, once their fight is over with Freeyond, all the while Nathan’s head is on a ticking clock and may explode.

Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

‘Upload’ is made by Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels, whose credits include ‘The Office, Parks’, ‘Recreation’, ‘King of the Hill’, and is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm.

The series was created by Greg Daniels, who also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein.

Series stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.

‘Upload Season 3’ will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering on October 20, 2023 and will stream every week on Prime Video.

