SIT Intensifies Probe into Poll-related Violence 

Vijayawada: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its investigation into the pre and post poll violence in Anantapur,Palndau and Tirupati districts. Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta constituted the SIT following the directions of the Election Commission of India.

A 13-member SIT headed by Inspector General of Police (IG) rank officer Vineet Brijlal has been divided into four teams which is conducting a thorough probe into the violence erupted in various places on the polling day and the aftermath in the State.

The investigating officers are visiting the violence-hit places likeTadipatri, Macherla, Narasaoraopet and Chandragiri. The officers were seen collecting information at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam in Tirupati which was rocked by violence on May 14. The SIT is also investigating the stone-pelting incident on the residence of YSRCP’s Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy. SIT chief Vineet Brijlal is expected to submit a detailed report to the Election Commission.