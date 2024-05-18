KA Paul Booked in Ticket Fraud Case

Hyderabad Police have launched an investigation into alleged cheating and fraud by K.A. Paul, the chief of the Praja Shanti Party. Paul has been booked based on a complaint filed by Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Reddy claimed he paid Rs 50 lakh to Paul after being promised the party's ticket to contest the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections from the LB Nagar constituency. However, Reddy alleged that Paul failed to provide the promised ticket despite receiving the money.

According to Reddy's complaint, he transferred Rs 30 lakh online to Paul in November last year. The remaining Rs 20 lakh was paid through other means. Despite repeated efforts, Reddy said he could not get a refund from Paul.

The Punjagutta police have registered a case of cheating against Paul based on Reddy's complaint. Investigators are now examining the financial transaction trail between the two parties to verify the alleged exchange of funds for a poll ticket.