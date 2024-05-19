Rishab Shetty and Chris Gayle's Meetup Breaks Internet

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty experienced a thrilling moment during the recent IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18. The star of the acclaimed film Kantara attended his first-ever cricket match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. After the match, he shared his excitement on social media by posting pictures with former RCB batting legend Chris Gayle.

The actor took to his social media platform and shared two delightful pictures with Chris Gayle. In the first image, Shetty and Gayle are all smiles, capturing a picture-perfect moment during a rain break in the match. The second photo shows Shetty proudly holding an RCB flag, beaming with happiness as RCB qualified for the IPL Playoffs 2024.

Shetty's post quickly garnered attention from fans, who expressed their excitement over the epic meeting between the actor and the cricketing icon.

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is currently preparing for 'Kantara: Chapter 1', a prequel to the 2022 cult masterpiece 'Kantara'. The actor is expected to play a prominent role as Lord Shiva in the film, which is set to explore the Kadamba dynasty era between 300 and 401 AD in the present-day Uttar Kannada region of Karnataka.