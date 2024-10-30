Rishabh Shetty As Hanuman: Jai Hanuman First Look Unveiled

Director Prasanth Varma, fresh off the success of the true Pan-India blockbuster HanuMan, is set to team up with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers for the highly anticipated sequel titled Jai Hanuman. National Award-winner Rishab Shetty will portray the lead role in this exciting new project.

This collaboration brings together these prominent talents, making it one of the most anticipated Indian films. Prasanth Varma is celebrated for his innovative approach to blending contemporary stories with mythology, while Mythri Movie Makers consistently delivers blockbuster hits. With Rishab Shetty riding high on his nationwide acclaim from Kantara, the film is set to capture the attention of audiences across the country. Fans and movie buffs are eagerly awaiting this dynamic combination.

Besides revealing the actor to play Hanuman, the makers of the movie also shared a breathtaking first-look poster that truly captures the spirit of the character. The poster features Rishabh Shetty as Hanuman, depicted in a powerful pose, sitting on his foot with an idol of Sri Ram held reverently in his hand.

This striking poster not only highlights Rishabh's physicality but also reflects the deep devotion and strength associated with Hanuman. His portrayal seems to perfectly align with the character's legendary qualities, leaving fans eager to see how he brings this iconic figure to life on screen. Prasanth Varma is set to unveil an even grander story, promising a spectacular presentation as evident in this mind-blowing first look poster.

Jai Hanuman is a high-octane action epic of unbreakable power and loyalty, set to redefine cinematic legend. It dives into the heart of Kaliyug, where Hanuman lives in Agnyathavas, an exile bound by a sacred promise to his Ram.

Hanuman’s silence is not surrender but purpose, a hidden power waiting to rise. Jai Hanuman is a tribute to unbreakable devotion and the strength of a vow that defies all odds. Get ready to experience an all-hail cinematic journey that celebrates the spirit of an immortal.

Jai Hanuman is part of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar produce the movie on a grand scale with high budget and top-notch technical standards.