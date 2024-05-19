Chintamaneni Goes Into Hiding After Eluru Police Slapped Case Against Him

Eluru: TDP’s former Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar is absconding days after the Eluru police registered a criminal case against him. He’s booked in 94 cases so far.

The police have filed a non-bailable case against Prabhakar and 14 others. Following the development, the associates of Prabhakar switched off their mobile phones and went into hiding. The police have formed six special teams and launched a manhunt for the accused TDP leader. Nuziveedu DSP is leading the search operation.

Amid the post poll violence engineered by the opposition party members, Prabhakar mobbed the police station and rescued his Talluru Rajasekhar from the cell. The policemen were outnumbered by the Chintamaneni’s supporters. Rajasekhar was arrested by the police for attempting to murder a YSRCP polling agent Ravi, son of gram panchayat president Sanjeev Ravi at an election booth in Koppulavariguduem on May 13.

However, the local police team once again arrested Rajasekhar and produced him in the court on Friday. Subsequently, the court gave him in police remand. Meanwhile, police have booked a criminal case against the TDP leader Prabhakar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.