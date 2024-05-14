Telangana Shines in CBSE Class 12 Results with 99.14 Pass Percentage

In the CBSE Class 12 examination results, Telangana emerged as a top-performing state, boasting an exceptional pass rate of 99.14%, which overshadowed the national average of 87.98%. This achievement placed the Chennai region, which includes Telangana, in the third spot nationwide with a pass percentage of 98.47%. The regions of Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada led the rankings, with pass percentages of 99.91% and 99.04%, respectively.

A total of 8,337 students from Telangana took part in the exams, out of which 8,266 successfully passed. Girls notably surpassed boys in performance, recording a pass percentage of 99.49% against the boys' 98.85%. Several schools in Telangana, including Glendale Academy in Bandlaguda, P Obul Reddy Public School in Jubilee Hills, Kennedy High School, and Delhi Public School in Nacharam, along with other schools, achieved a commendable 100% pass rate, highlighting the region's academic excellence. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti schools also demonstrated stellar performance with a 99% pass rate.

The results also revealed a high number of students across the country scoring above 95% and 90%, indicating strong dedication and effort from the candidates. This overall performance underscores the hard work of students and the quality of education in the region, setting a benchmark for academic excellence