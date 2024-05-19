Does Uttarandhra dash hopes of a win for TDP?

The huge turnout of voters during the May 13 polling in assembly and Lok Sabha elections has rattled the opposition camp. The pre-poll surveys have noted that beneficiaries of YSRCP welfare schemes including women ,elderly, SC, ST, BC and minority communities are in favour of the ruling party and want the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue the welfare agenda in the second term too.

The latest political buzz is that the ruling YSRCP is set to make a clean sweep in TDP’s stronghold North Andhra districts. The overwhelming turnout of voters, mostly elderly and women has disappointed the opposition leaders.

It is reported that the voters who were strong supporters of the TDP had a change of heart after the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy transformed the Uttarandhra region with the inauguration of Uddanam Kidney research centre, development of Bhogapuram International Airport, Mulapeta Port, establishment of IT sector, heavy industries, development of Visakhapatnam and construction of new medical colleges.

Reports suggest that the development agenda being carried out by the YSRCP government has brought a massive change in the people’s perception towards the ruling party. Women voters were seen coming out in large numbers on the polling days in all the six districts of Uttarandhra including agency areas. In Vizianagaram district, 81 percent turnout was recorded which is unprecedented. The voting trend indicates the TDP is set to lose its ground to the YSRCP on June 4, when the counting of votes begins.