Watch: SRH's Pat Cummins Plays Cricket with Telangana Govt School Students

In a surprising yet welcome development, International Cricketer and IPL's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins stunned everyone as he played cricket with Telangana students. Pat Cummins, is an extremely popular sportsperson worldwide, especially in the city of Hyderabad, played cricket with the students from Karmanghat Government School in Hyderabad. The videos of the Australian cricketer playing with the kids were shared widely across social media.

David Warner was another fan-favourite player for SRH. Pat Cummins has been a phenomenal driving force for SRH this IPL season. He was bought by SRH for Rs 20.5 crores, and it has proven to be well worth it, with SRH now qualified for the playoffs under his captaincy.

Pat Cummins previously led Australia to victory in the ICC World Test Championship and also won the last match against India in the World Cup to secure the trophy. Expectations remain high as Hyderabadis hope for a second trophy lift for SRH in the IPL.

SRH now sits in third position on the IPL table with 15 points. Their next match against Punjab Kings on May 19 should help them secure a place in the top two.