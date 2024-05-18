Special birthday Wishes To The Lady Boss Sumaya Reddy From Team 'Dear Uma' 

Working in the film industry is not everyone’s cup of tea. Particularly, women don’t really show interest in venturing into the glamor industry. Getting opportunities, and surviving here is not an easy task. The success rate is very low which is the reason not many dare to produce movies. Interestingly, a Telugu girl is handling different crafts in her debut film.

We are talking about Sumaya Reddy, who became a producer in her very first film called 'Dear Uma'. Besides making her debut as a heroine and investing in the project, Sumaya Reddy also provided the story for the movie, showing her multi-tasking capabilities at a very young age. Like a Lady Boss, she is taking care of all aspects of the movie ‘Dear Uma’.

Dear Uma made under the banner of Suma Chitra Arts banner features Prithvi Amber playing the male lead. The film is directed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev. The already-released posters, teaser, and lyrical video song of Navvuthuntane gave the impression that Dear Uma is a feel-good entertainer with a beautiful love story.

Sumaya Reddy celebrates her birthday today (May 18). Dear Uma team extended birthday wishes to the actress. The shooting of the film has already been completed. The post-production activities are underway. The release date of the movie will be announced soon.