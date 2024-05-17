Google CEO Sundar Pichai Refers to Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots Scene

A recent podcast featured Google CEO Sundar Pichai referring to a famous scene from the evergreen Bollywood film 3 Idiots, highlighting the impact of the 2009 film in today's time.

3 Idiots remains one of the biggest hits in the Hindi film industry. Rajkumar Hirani's work as a director, along with prominent actors like Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, brought the film significant acclaim.

In his podcast, Varun Mayya asked the Google CEO how he escaped the competitive exam mindset. In response, Sundar referenced a scene from the Aamir Khan starrer where Aamir's character explains that real success comes from a deeper understanding of things, using the term 'motor' as an example.

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, revolves around Rancho (played by Aamir Khan) and his two friends, Farhan (R. Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi), as they navigate the pressures of the education system, strive for high-paying jobs, and balance their personal lives. The film, a rollercoaster of emotions, garnered enormous acclaim and remains a great watch even now.

Rajkumar Hirani's latest work was Dunki in 2023, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Aamir Khan recently produced the film Laapataa Ladies. R. Madhavan was last seen playing the antagonist in Vikas Bahl's horror/drama Shaitaan, which turned out to be a super hit.