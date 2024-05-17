darshini movie review

This Summer season has witnessed very few theatrical releases of worth. This Friday, the Telugu film industry has brought before the audience a sci-fi thriller titled 'Darshini'. Directed by Dr. Pradeep Allu and bankrolled by Dr. LV Suryam on V4 Cine Creations, the film is one of the very few outings belonging to the genre.

Story:

The story is set in the present and revolves around three young friends. Santosh (Vikas), his girlfriend Priya (Shanti) and their common friend Livingstone (Satya Prasad) head to a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city. The place is owned by Dr Darshini, who apparently breathed her last a few days ago and her dead body is still hanging around. Priya, who is always curious, spots a sensor in a room. The sensor switches on a screen that literally telecasts the visuals of what is going to happen on the next day. At first, the friends start assuming that someone is secretly watching them over with the help of hidden cameras. By and by, they realize that they are being shadowed by a mysterious entity. To add to their confusion, a cop who is on the lookout for his missing sister has cast his eye on the farmhouse. How are the multiple threads, especially the one involving a genius scientist, interlinked? Are the three friends going to have the last laugh at all?

Performances:

The scenes focus on Vikas, Satya Prasad, and Shanti. Vikas convincingly depicts an insecure boyfriend who is infatuated with his lover. Shanti is known for her innocence; she provides a stark contrast to Satya Prasad’s character. Satya Prasad portrays an overweight man who occasionally uses a stress ball to cope; he is not just a comedian but a protagonist, too.

Plus Points:

The storyline.

The climax.

The central message.

The suspense factor.

Minus Points:

Inadequate visuals.

Analysis:

Sci-fi films always needn't have a big canvas. Recently, the film 'Aarambham' took place in a small village and the time machine affected the destiny of only a handful of characters. In the context of 'Darshini', the futuristic machine is a narrative device that enhances the drama instead of merely adding to the suspense.

Three clueless youngsters are trapped inside a building. So, in a clear way, 'Darshini' is also a survival drama. It takes its sweet time to get to the point and there are at least three songs that have no direct association with the story. Yet, the narrative keeps delving into the central premise at regular periods.

The first half has a few unwarranted scenes, while the second half is pacy. There should have been a sense of urgency in the way the proceedings pan out.

Verdict:

'Darshini' is a sci-fi thriller with a rom-com angle. The pacy second half is its biggest merit.