Tamannaah's Shocking Comments on Male Actors During Private Scenes!

Tamannaah Bhatia's latest comments about her experience filming intimate scenes are causing quite a stir. The popular actress, known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, made a surprising revelation that goes against common assumptions.

While intimate and lovemaking scenes in movies are becoming more acceptable, Tamannaah has earlier avoided performing such scenes. However, she recently broke her no-kissing clause by filming a lip-lock scene with Vijay Varma for 'Lust Stories 2' and intimate scenes with Suhail Nayyar for Amazon Prime's 'Jee Karda'.

In a recent interview, Tamannaah shared her perspective on shooting intimate scenes. Contrary to popular belief, she stated that male actors often feel more nervous and uncomfortable during these scenes than actresses.

"Male actors often feel more nervous and uncomfortable than us. This could be because they're concerned about potentially upsetting the actress by going overboard and also because they have a responsibility to ensure the actress feels comfortable," she said.

On the professional front, Tamannaah's latest release, 'Aranmanai 4', is performing well at the box office. The horror comedy, directed by Sundar C, premiered on May 3 to mixed to positive reviews from critics. As the fourth installment in the Aranmanai film series, the franchise's popularity significantly contributed to its opening day success.

'Aranmanai 4' has grossed Rs 47.90 crores net at the Indian box office, successfully covering its reported budget. Due to its success, the latest buzz suggests that 'Aranmanai 4' will also be dubbed in Hindi and released in theaters in the northern belt on May 24.