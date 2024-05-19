Anushka Shetty To Tie the Knot Soon?

Tollywood actress Anushka Shetty may tie the knot with a Kannada film producer by the end of 2024, according to recent reports. Though no official announcement has been made, media speculation suggests the wedding date is already set.

The rumoured engagement comes as a surprise to many fans. For years, gossip linked Anushka romantically with her "Baahubali" co-star Prabhas. However, the actors consistently denied these rumours, stating they share only a close friendship.

Known for iconic roles in hits like "Baahubali, "Anushka has starred in numerous Telugu and Tamil films. She last appeared in the 2023 romantic comedy "Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty" opposite Naveen Polishetty.

Details about Anushka's reported fiance remain scarce. Reports only identify him as a Kannada producer in his early 40s.