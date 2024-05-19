Virushka Can't Hold Back Their Tears as RCB Qualify for IPL Playoffs 2024

Tears of joy flowed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dramatically knocked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out of the IPL 2024 playoff race. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, cheering from the stands, couldn't contain their emotions after the crucial win.

The high-stakes Southern Derby at Chinnaswamy Stadium was marred by rain, favouring CSK who won the toss and opted to field first. For over a week, the looming rain threat overshadowed discussions around this decider.

Anushka Sharma had an emotional outburst as RCB emerged victorious against CSK. In tears, she raised her hands in triumph after the outcome. Her husband, Virat Kohli, too had an emotional outburst on the field.

RCB's victory capped an incredible turnaround. After a poor start, the team was virtually written off before winning six consecutive games to secure a playoff berth. Performances from Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and young talents propelled the Bengaluru side's remarkable resurgence.

All eyes now turn to RCB as they ride this momentum, seeking their first-ever IPL title. The league's 17th edition presents a golden opportunity for the star-studded franchise to finally claim the elusive trophy, following the women's team's triumph earlier this year.