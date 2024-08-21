Virat Kohli's European-inspired one8 Commune opens in Mohali

one8 Commune, owned by Virat Kohli, has launched its 10th location in Mohali city of Punjab. The restaurant is built over an expansive area of 7,700 square feet. It boasts of both indoor and outdoor dining options.

The new venue looks impressive as its interiors are designed to evoke warmth and comfort. Rich textures and thoughtfully selected details contribute to a welcoming atmosphere for diners.

A standout element of the restaurant is its imposing sixteen-foot-high bar, crafted from

polished wood and Italian marble, complemented by antique mirrors that enhance the overall aesthetic.

The design will give you the vibes of European streets, featuring stone-clad walls, textured finishes, and decorative touches such as faux windows and balconies. Large sliding windows open to a lush terrace, providing a pleasant outdoor dining experience.

The menu includes some of Kohli's favourite dishes, such as Mushroom Googly Dimsums and Avocado Tartare. Chef Agnibh has also introduced exclusive items for the Mohali location, including Masala Bhutta, a twist on a popular Punjabi street food, and Kala Chana Chaat Hummus, which fuses local flavours with Middle Eastern cuisine. Additionally, the Bhuna Mutton Pizza combines Italian and Punjabi influences, while the Kesar Pista Tres Leches dessert merges Indian and Latin American flavours.