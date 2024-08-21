Situation remained peaceful across Rajasthan: DGP on Bharat Bandh

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahu on Wednesday said that the situation remains peaceful across the state in the wake of the Bharat Band call given by the Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti over the reservation issue.

“The Bandh was completed peacefully. No untoward incidents took place except one or two sporadic incidents,” the DGP said.

He said that all the police officers were instructed to hold meetings at different levels with the officials of the organisation who had called for the Bandh, which included trade and transport organisations.

He said that the meetings were also organised by the state government and guidelines were issued.

“Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant also held a meeting with the District Collector, District SP and Range IG and issued instructions to the police and administration to maintain law and order during this Bandh by uniting together,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, officials said that there was a scuffle in the Bikaner market during Bharat Bandh over not closing the market. Protesters and traders came face to face while a shopkeeper was thrashed. However, when the matter escalated, the police lathi-charged the crowd to disperse the mob.

The bandh also affected Jaipur City. The buses did not operate in the capital while the roadway buses also suspended their operations in Alwar-Bhilwara.

Hundreds of people participated in the rallies held in many cities including Pali, Barmer, Jaisalmer and Tonk.

The internet was also banned in four districts of the Bharatpur division including Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Deeg-Kumher.

Educational institutions also remained closed in 16 districts including Jaipur while the examinations of three universities including Kota, Shekhawati and Matsya University were also cancelled.

Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti had called for the Bharat Band in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling concerning reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The ruling, which discusses the concept of ‘quota within quota’ has sparked protests from various groups who believe it undermines the original intent of the reservation system.

