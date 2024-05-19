ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Comes to Sakshi Office

It will be a proud moment for Sakshi team as the coveted ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy is going to be displayed at the office venue on Sunday. The employees are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the prized trophy to catch a glimpse of it.

Veteran Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla will join the Sakshi team during the unveiling ceremony at the media house. Subsequently, Chawla will interact with the employees. A team of three to four officials from Star Sports will accompany the Indian cricketer.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament is set to be played from June 1 to June 29, 2024. West Indies and the United States are co-hosting the cricket matches. This is the first time the United States is hosting the ICC World Cup event.

A total 20 teams are divided into four groups for the first round. A total of 55 T20Is will be played during the event. England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Netherlands were among the top-eight in the last edition. Afghanistan and Bangladesh teams have qualified directly for the World Cup. Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia and Uganda declared qualified for the World Cup through qualifiers.

