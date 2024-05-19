Big Reveal Ahead of NTR's 'Devara' Single Release, Deets Inside

The makers of Jr NTR's highly anticipated pan-Indian film "Devara: Part 1" are gearing up for a major announcement regarding the upcoming single release. Fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of key details about the first song from the movie's album.

The first single "Fear Song" from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming action drama "Devara: Part 1" will be unveiled at 7:02 PM today. The makers have revealed key details about the song ahead of its launch.

STANDING tall amidst the MASSIVE waves 🌊🔥 It's the FEAR he instills that turns anything under his feet into a weapon ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Witness his supremacy with #FEARSong in 5 hours 💥💥 An @anirudhofficial musical 🎶 #Devara #DevaraFirstSingle

Man of Masses @tarak9999 #KoratalaSiva… pic.twitter.com/NGwULLOXGm — Yuvasudha Arts (@YuvasudhaArts) May 19, 2024

The team has revealed that the song's lyrics have been penned by prominent writers like Ramajogayya Sastry (Telugu), Vishnu Edavan (Tamil), Manoj Muntashir (Hindi), Mankombu Gopalakrishnan (Malayalam), and Varadaraj Chikkaballapura (Kannada).

Renowned Music composer Anirudh Ravinchander has lent his voice to the Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil versions of "Fear Song." Santhosh Venky has crooned the track in Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Directed by Siva Koratala, "Devara: Part 1" stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, with Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal parts. It is jointly produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.