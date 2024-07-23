Jr NTR is a Fabulous Dancer: Dance Choreographer

In an interview with India Today, choreographer Bosco Martis discussed his collaboration with Jr NTR in 'Devara'.

South Indian star Jr NTR has consistently amazed audiences with his power-packed performances in films. He holds a special place in the hearts of his fans due to his exceptional emotional performances and intricate dance routines. Bosco Martis is among the choreographers who greatly admire Jr NTR.

Martis shared his experience working with Jr NTR in 'Devara', which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, stating, "I am choreographing a smooth song in the film, not a hectic one. Jr NTR is fantastic; he is one of the most celebrated performers out there. He executes his dance moves with ease. Watching him dance is delightful. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him."

Bosco Martis, a celebrated choreographer, recently collaborated with Vicky Kaushal on 'Tauba Tauba'. Known for his innovative and high-energy choreography, his recent work had everyone grooving.

