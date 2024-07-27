Meet the title winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3!

Jul 27, 2024, 09:47 IST
Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is about to end, and fans are eagerly awaiting the finale. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show has been a decent success, despite featuring relatively unknown contestants.

Social media trends suggest that Sana Makbul is the frontrunner to win Bigg Boss OTT 3. As for the runner-up, Luv Kataria seems to be a strong contender. These two are confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

The title winner of the show is going to enjoy extraordinary fame!

