Here Is The Rumoured Release Date Of Kantara 2

Rishab Shetty's Kantara broke numerous records in the Kannada film industry in 2022. Despite a modest budget, the film achieved immense commercial success across various languages. The sequel, Kantara 2, commenced production last year. The production house has granted Rishab Shetty complete creative freedom without imposing budget restrictions.

Shot in diverse locations with extravagant sets, Kantara 2 boasts a significantly larger budget. According to reports, the film is in the final stages of shooting. The makers are targeting a 2025 release due to the extensive post-production work involved. An additional 20-day shooting schedule on a constructed set is yet to be completed. The team is investing heavily in visual effects to create a grand and visually stunning film.

Details about Kantara 2 have been kept under wraps. Rishab Shetty not only leads the film but also serves as its captain.

