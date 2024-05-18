TS EAMCET Results 2024 Out

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the TS EAMCET results today at 11.00 am. Students can now check their scores online at the official government website.

A total of 3,55,182 candidates registered for TS EAMCET. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was held from May 7 to May 11, 2024. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad ((JNTUH) conducted the exam on behalf of TSCHE.

Candidates need to visit the website and enter their registration details to view their results. They must have their hall ticket numbers and dates of birth ready to log in successfully.

Out of 3,55,182 candidates, 2,40,617 students appeared for Engineering while 91,633 students appeared for Agri and Pharmacy stream.

The authorities released the answer keys and allowed students to raise objections for both the Agriculture and Engineering courses. The answer key for the Agriculture examination was made public on May 11, and objections could be submitted until May 13, 2024. As for the Engineering course, the provisional answer key came out on May 12, with the objection window remaining open until May 14, 2024.

To qualify for ranking in TS EAMCET-2024, general category candidates must secure at least 25% of the maximum marks. However, this minimum qualifying mark requirement is waived for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.