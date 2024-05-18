Malayalam Superstar in Talks for Rajamouli's Next?

Acclaimed Malayalam superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran is reportedly in talks for a crucial role in S.S. Rajamouli's highly anticipated upcoming film tentatively titled 'SSMB29'.

While an official announcement is still awaited from the makers, the buzz in the Malayalam film circles suggests Rajamouli is eyeing Prithviraj for a potential collaboration in this globe-trotting adventure movie.

The film, set to star Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead, has already generated immense hype as Rajamouli's immediate project after the global blockbuster 'RRR'.

Mahesh Babu is currently attending workshops to devise his look, limiting public appearances to keep it under wraps until production commences in the latter half of 2024.

The makers had recently denied rumors of roping in noted casting director Viren Swami, even as 'SSMB29' continues making headlines for one reason or another. Produced by KL Narayana under the Sri Durga Arts banner, the big-ticket pan-India entertainer will mark Rajamouli's first collaboration with Mahesh Babu.

With Prithviraj's name now doing the rounds, the excitement surrounding the film's star cast only amplifies the already sky-high expectations.