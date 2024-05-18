Prabhas Clears Air on Marriage Rumours, Deets Inside

PAN India superstar Prabhas has finally put an end to the speculation surrounding his marriage. The actor's recent cryptic Instagram story had sent social media into a frenzy, with fans speculating that he was hinting at his impending nuptials.

Contrary to the rumours, Prabhas's Instagram story was not about his marriage but rather a promotion for his upcoming sci-fi film, 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The actor has now revealed that the post was teasing the release of the fourth episode of the 'Skratch' series, a set of videos showcasing the making of a unique car named "Bujji."

About a year ago, the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' released a few videos on YouTube under the name "Skratch," in which the team was seen building a one-of-a-kind vehicle. The fourth episode of this series will be released on May 18th at 5 PM. Prabhas is excited to share this unique creation with his fans.



Prabhas' latest Instagram story



The team behind 'Kalki 2898 AD' is planning a distinct promotional strategy for the film. Set in a dystopian world with connections to the Hindu epic Mahabharat, the movie boasts an impressive cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is slated for a grand release on June 27th.