Unnatural sex case: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna remanded to JC till July 18

Bengaluru, July 3 (IANS) The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Wednesday remanded former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s grandson and JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna to judicial custody till July 18.

Suraj Revanna is facing charges of indulging in forceful unnatural sex with JD(S) workers.

Suraj was investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after the victims registered cases against him in Holenarasipura Rural police station.

He was arrested on June 22 after being summoned for questioning.

The government had later handed over the case to the special wing of the CID.

Earlier, JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, whose two sons have been arrested in different cases of sexual assault, asserted, “I have faith that Suraj will come out clean soon. I won’t speak about any other matter as all is before the court. Let everything get over, I will explain everything.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.