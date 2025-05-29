Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan' in Puri

Bhubaneswar, May 29 (IANS) The Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry, on Thursday, launched the 15-day-long nationwide campaign, 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan', during a special event held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Puri district's Sakshigopal.

The chief guest of the event was Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, inaugurated the national campaign by planting a sapling under the theme of "Ek Peed Ma Ke Naam".

The Union government targets the joint teams of agriculture scientists and officials to physically meet about 1.5 crore farmers and make them aware of the new agricultural knowledge, skills and technologies during the campaign which will continue for the next 15 days.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, CM Majhi said that the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan' is a significant initiative by the Central government to create awareness among farmers regarding modern technology and new seed varieties from May 29 to June 12.

Through this campaign, the government will reach out to about 1.5 crore farmers in 700 districts across the country and make them aware of the application of new agricultural technologies.

Three teams will be formed at each district level and the scientists and departmental officers of Krishi Vigyan Kendra will jointly explain the topics related to agriculture, horticulture and soil conservation to the rural farmers.

Each team will visit two villages daily and meet 250 farmers in each village to explain the farmer welfare schemes of both the Central and state governments and discuss various programmes, initiatives and practical aspects of new knowledge and skills with the farmer brothers and sisters.

The Chief Minister said that the farmers will be made aware of soil health testing, the use of soil health cards, fertiliser management, climate resilient agriculture, etc.

During the programme, the Union Minister Chouhan said that Odisha has set an example for the whole of India today.

Through Samrudha Krushak Yojana, the government is purchasing paddy from farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal, which is Rs 800 more than the minimum support price of paddy.

He also added that this is a very important step because if the income of the farmer increases, the income of the country increases.

"Not only the agriculture sector, but many women of the state are benefiting today due to schemes like Subhadra. Be it women empowerment or development of agricultural infrastructure, we believe that Odisha will be an example for the whole world," Union Minister Chouhan said.

