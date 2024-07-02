Ukrainian military adopts 480 models of weapons, military equipment in 6 months of 2024

Kiev, July 2 (IANS) The Ukrainian military adopted about 480 models of weapons and military equipment in the first half of 2024, the Defence Ministry said.

In particular, 290 of the models were products of domestic arms manufacturers, the Ministry said on Monday in a statement.

Among the weapons approved in the January-June period, the Ministry listed different types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), including aerial reconnaissance drones, and various ammunition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides, Ukraine has adopted communication facilities, radio-electronic warfare means, and demining tools, among other military equipment.

Ivan Havryliuk, the first Deputy Defence Minister, said Ukraine's armament needs are significant due to the ongoing war with Russia.

In 2023, the Ukrainian military adopted more than 200 models of domestically produced weapons and military equipment, according to the Defence Ministry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.