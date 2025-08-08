U'khand cloudburst: 10 Gujarat pilgrims rescued by army, reunited with families

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) After days of anxiety and disrupted communication, ten pilgrims from Banaskantha district of Gujarat, who were stranded near Dharali in Uttarakhand following a devastating cloudburst, were successfully rescued by the Indian Army and airlifted to Rishikesh.

The pilgrims, all residents of Chichodra village in Bhabhar taluka, had lost contact with their families on August 5, shortly after a cloudburst hit the Dharali area. The families of the 11 pilgrims, who were on a religious tour, grew increasingly concerned after all attempts to connect with them failed for two consecutive days.

Fortunately, on the third day, August 7 (Thursday), around 4 p.m., communication was restored. The families were finally able to speak to their loved ones via video call, bringing immense relief and joy.

As per officials, 10 of the 11 pilgrims were airlifted from the disaster-affected area by an Army helicopter and brought safely to Rishikesh. They are now on their way back to Banaskantha, Gujarat.

One of the rescued pilgrims reportedly stayed behind voluntarily, choosing to continue the pilgrimage.

The cloudburst in Dharali had triggered flash floods and landslides, severely disrupting road connectivity and communication in the region. In response, the Indian Army swiftly established satellite and radio relay systems to enable contact between the stranded civilians and their families through satellite Internet.

Meanwhile, the Engineer Regiment of the Army has begun crucial restoration and construction work between Dharali and Mukhawa village to restore access.

Relief and rescue efforts are being carried out in full force by teams from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, fire services, and the revenue department.

According to Uttarkashi Police, the evacuation of stranded individuals by helicopter to the ITBP camp at Matli has been ongoing since early morning and will continue until the area is fully cleared.

