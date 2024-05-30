UK-Bangladeshi rapper Mumzy pays tribute to Rekha with new track titled after the diva

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) UK-based singer-songwriter-rapper Muhammad Mumith Ahmed, known by his stage name Mumzy Stranger, has released a new track paying tribute to veteran Indian actress Rekha.

The song, titled ‘Rekha,’ transcends genres and serves as a sonic love letter to the eternally beautiful actress.

The music video evokes the essence of Rekha's screen presence, crafting a contemporary love story imbued with timeless elegance.

Talking about the song, Mumzy Stranger said: "Rekha has always been a huge inspiration for me. Her grace, beauty, and talent are unmatched, and I wanted to capture a bit of that magic in this song."

The song epitomises the enduring beauty of cinematic romance while paying tribute to this legendary figure in Indian film history.

Mumzy is the first artist of Bangladeshi descent to make his mark in the mainstream and has collaborated with some of the most prominent names in the British Asian music scene and beyond. With 10 years of professional experience, Mumzy’s work boasts elements of R&B, Soul, Pop, and other genres.

The song ‘Rekha’ hit the airwaves on Thursday and has been released under the label Desi Trill.

-- IANS

aa/prw

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.