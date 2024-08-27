Ugarte's Man Utd medical set after 60 mn euros agreement with PSG: Report

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Manchester United’s longtime pursuit of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte has made serious headway, as they have reportedly reached an agreement of 50 million euros plus ten million in add-ons for the Uruguayan’s signature.

The 23-year old will travel to Manchester on Tuesday for his medical, following which the player will sign his contract, The Athletic reported.

Ugarte has been open for a move to Manchester United since the start of the summer transfer window but United were reluctant to reach the steep price tag set by PSG. The 10 million in add-ons will be performance based bonuses, which PSG will require if Ugarte fulfills the criteria discussed between the two parties.

It is also reported that Napoli have reached an agreement with United over Scott McTominay’s sale for a fee of 30 million euros, which has facilitated the Ugarte deal for the Red Devils.

After signing for PSG in 2023 from Portuguese side Sporting CP, Ugarte started 21 league games for PSG and helped the side win the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France victory, and Trophee des Champions. He was then named in the Copa America team of the tournament for his performances that led the national team to the semifinals where they lost against Colombia.

United are desperate for a player of Ugarte’s profile, with their only number six in the squad being Casemiro, a player who has been under scrutiny over the past season, following the departure of Sofiyan Amrabat, whose loan deal was not made permanent by the Old Trafford based club.

Alongside Ugarte, Manchester United have already secured the signings of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this season.

The Uruguayan midfielder could potentially be in action on Sunday when Manchester United host their biggest rivals Liverpool in the third game of the Premier League at Old Trafford Stadium.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.