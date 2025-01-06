UAE, Syrian FMs meet on bilateral ties, developments in Syria

Abu Dhabi, Jan 6 (IANS) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Monday met with visiting Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani on bilateral ties and developments in Syria.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance the "strong fraternal" bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest, reviewed the overall developments in Syria and the current regional situation, and addressed "several issues of mutual concern," the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Sheikh Abdullah "reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast stance in supporting Syria's independence and sovereignty over its entire territory" and voiced the country's "solidarity with the Syrian people and its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, stability, and a dignified life," it said.

Following the meeting, Syria's interim Foreign Ministry posted four photos on social media platform X showing al-Shibani shaking hands and having talks with Sheikh Abdullah.

According to the two ministries, the meeting was also attended by senior officials from both sides, including defence ministers of the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The visit is part of al-Shibani's ongoing regional tour aimed at bolstering Syria's stability, security, and economic recovery.

Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani has underscored his country's commitment to forging positive foreign relations across the region.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, al-Shibani emphasised that Syria's new administration will adopt foreign policies that differ markedly from those implemented by the previous government.

He made the remarks after talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Qatari Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi in Doha, which al-Shibani described as "thorough and extensive."

Al-Shibani explained that key strategic issues were discussed and a roadmap for rebuilding Syria and empowering citizens was presented during the talks. "We seek to form a Syrian government representing all segments of society," he said.

He praised Qatar's "prominent role" in supporting Syrians amid the recent unrest and in the current stage of Syria's reconstruction, describing the Gulf nation as a "strategic partner."

Al-Shibani also highlighted Damascus's desire to "mend ties with the Arab and international community," setting aside what he called the "old regime's approach," and stressed that Syria aims for "peaceful and cooperative relations that foster principles of justice, freedom, and equality" for every citizen.

The minister also urged the US to lift sanctions on the Syrian people, which he said primarily slow the pace of building a "new Syria."

