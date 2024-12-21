Two members of gang held in Punjab, 9 mm Glock pistols seized

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence (CI) Pathankot has busted a gangster module with the arrest of its two members, leading to the recovery of two sophisticated 9 mm Glock pistols along with four magazines and 14 cartridges from their possession, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Rauwal in Batala, and Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Raimal in Batala.

Accused Sunil has a criminal history with a case under the NDPS Act registered against him. He was released on bail from the Gurdaspur Jail on February 27.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had received the consignment of weapons from Ajnala of Amritsar following directions of their handlers and were instructed to deliver it further to an unknown party.

Further investigations are underway to uncover the source of the weapons and identification of more suspects involved in the network, he added.

Assistant Inspector General, Pathankot, Sukhminder Singh Mann said that information was received that accused Sunil Kumar and Dilpreet Singh are in touch with gangsters and recently they have received a consignment of arms and ammunition from them.

Following the input, the police laid a trap and arrested both accused after recovering arms and ammunition from their possession, he said.

Mann said efforts are being made to track the previous consignments received and delivered by the accused.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar. The arrested accused will be produced in the court in due course to obtain police custody.

