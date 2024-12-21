Sri Lankan pirates attack, rob TN fishermen in sea; six injured

Chennai, Dec 21 (IANS) In two separate incidents, fishermen from Tamil Nadu were attacked by Sri Lankan pirates in the sea.

Fishermen leaders said that a group of three fishermen from Tamil Nadu were attacked and robbed by Sri Lankan pirates while fishing near Vedaranyam on Saturday.

According to reports, Rajkumar, Rajendran, and Nagalingam from Nagapattinam were fishing in their fibre boats when six Sri Lankan pirates in two boats ambushed them.

The pirates attacked the fishermen with sticks and knives, leaving them injured.

The pirates looted fishing equipment worth Rs 3 lakh, including fish, fishing nets, and GPS devices, before fleeing, fishermen leaders said.

Coastal police confirmed that the three fishermen sustained injuries in their heads and hands and also suffered internal injuries.

When the injured fishermen returned to shore, they were rushed to the Vedaranyam government hospital for treatment by other members of the fishing community.

In a separate incident, three other fishermen -- Kumar, Lakshmanan, and Jagan from Perumalpet -- were also attacked by Sri Lankan pirates while fishing near Kodiyakarai.

The pirates robbed them of fishing equipment worth Rs 1 lakh.

These fishermen also returned to shore to seek medical assistance and reported the incident to their community.

Fishermen association leaders from Nagapattinam highlighted that the fishermen had only recently resumed work after staying ashore for nearly a week due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and heavy rainfall warnings.

They expressed concern over the growing threats faced by the fishing community. It is worth noting that Tamil Nadu fishermen have been regularly arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly arrested 425 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and seized 58 costly mechanised boats. Many of these fishermen remain detained in Sri Lankan jails, sparking widespread protests and calls for government intervention.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently raised the issue of these arrests with Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake during his visit to India.

The minister urged the Sri Lankan government to take measures to prevent further detentions and boat seizures.

A. Thajudhin, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, emphasised the dire situation faced by fishermen and their families. “The livelihood of our fishermen is under threat. Thousands of families relying on fishing and related activities are facing severe hardship. A sense of fear has already gripped fishermen and their families about venturing out to sea,” he said.

Thajudhin also expressed concern over the Sri Lankan government’s decision to nationalise seized mechanised fishing boats. “This decision will devastate the industry, as many fishermen have taken loans to purchase these expensive boats, expecting to repay them through their earnings,” he explained.

Fishermen associations across Tamil Nadu are planning large-scale protests in coastal districts. They have written to the Prime Minister, urging him to intervene and end mid-sea arrests and the seizure of mechanised boats, which are critical to the livelihood of the fishing community.

